WEX (NYSE:WEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $123.22

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $123.22 and last traded at $123.61, with a volume of 1842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist dropped their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.57.

The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. WEX’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WEX by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,916,000 after buying an additional 791,028 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in WEX by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 608,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after buying an additional 430,260 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in WEX by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after buying an additional 319,866 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,596,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in WEX by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 768,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,055,000 after buying an additional 198,126 shares during the last quarter.

About WEX (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

