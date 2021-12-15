MDA (TSE:MDA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.49

Shares of MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.49 and last traded at C$9.49, with a volume of 13359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on MDA from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MDA from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on MDA from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$550.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$567.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MDA Ltd. will post 0.2108571 earnings per share for the current year.

About MDA (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

