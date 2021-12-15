Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.36. 68,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,376. The stock has a market cap of $174.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

