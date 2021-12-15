DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will announce sales of $51.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.20 million and the highest is $52.61 million. DHT reported sales of $77.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $205.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $206.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $280.51 million to $337.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

DHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

NYSE DHT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.16. 19,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $881.32 million, a PE ratio of -267.00 and a beta of -0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 7.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 171,838 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 419.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 106,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 221,848 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the second quarter worth $11,978,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DHT by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after buying an additional 694,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

