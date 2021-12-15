Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,954 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after buying an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 183.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.69. 4,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,137. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day moving average of $165.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

