Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,231 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.25% of Hayward worth $13,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,941,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,734,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,706,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,470,000 after buying an additional 1,390,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,911,000 after buying an additional 477,810 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 127,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $2,942,782.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 11,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $280,226.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 674,469 shares of company stock worth $15,857,211 over the last ninety days.

NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.58. 3,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,211. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

