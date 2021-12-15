Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $8.14 Million Stake in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,740 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in CVRx were worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,384,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth $97,876,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CVRx during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in CVRx during the second quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CVRx during the second quarter worth about $1,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,565. CVRx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 20.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.07.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

