Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $5.33 Million Stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,904 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after buying an additional 457,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at about $16,668,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth about $13,570,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,435,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,945,000 after buying an additional 317,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 3,531.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after buying an additional 285,156 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Shares of MAX traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. 17,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,401. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $70.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $87,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $29,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,781 shares of company stock worth $1,777,784 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.