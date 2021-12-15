Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $9.27 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.24. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,899. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

