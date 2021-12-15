Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,061 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.28% of Ping Identity worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PING. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 3.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 517,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 126,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $674,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,301,000. Finally, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PING traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,953. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.63.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,602,000 shares of company stock worth $322,865,060. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.