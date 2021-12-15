Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $318,000 Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,344,000 after purchasing an additional 380,872 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,023,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,829,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.65. 40,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.64.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TD. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

