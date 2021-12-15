Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 989 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 112.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,150,000 after buying an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.49. 30,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,469. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.78.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

