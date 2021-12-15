SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 389,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,669. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $32.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35.

