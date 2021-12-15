Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,964 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916,687 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 12,528,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,650,000 after buying an additional 259,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,378,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,364,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,260,000 after buying an additional 150,218 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $61.03. The stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,774. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $62.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

