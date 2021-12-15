VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

