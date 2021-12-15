Clean Yield Group Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 102.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $154.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.30.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,840 shares of company stock worth $9,078,995 in the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

