IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 48,025 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 428,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 461,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08.

