$2.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings of $2.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. Moody’s posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $12.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.21 to $12.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.97 to $13.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam boosted its position in Moody’s by 1,595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Moody’s by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $391.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

