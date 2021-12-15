Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after buying an additional 404,325 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after buying an additional 77,978 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after buying an additional 517,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.91. The company had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,963. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.83. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

