Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $67.21 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 968,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of SS&C Technologies worth $67,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.68. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $80.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

