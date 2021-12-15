Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $38,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,353 shares of company stock worth $32,850,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,311. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $205.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.75.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.