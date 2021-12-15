Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.16. 5,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,136. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.83 and a 200 day moving average of $149.91. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.03 and a 52-week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

