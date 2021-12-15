Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 472 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after buying an additional 580,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,957,000 after purchasing an additional 385,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,440 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,827,000 after purchasing an additional 184,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 23,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,903. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

