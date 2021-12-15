Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,751 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,948.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 327,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 84,652 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,506.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,469,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,012,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of NLOK stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. 66,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,891,329. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

