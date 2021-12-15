Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $13.15 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.56. 12,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,675. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.95 and its 200 day moving average is $220.14. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

