Enigma Price Reaches $0.0684 on Major Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $950,234.51 and $232,666.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.00267218 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009764 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008070 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002820 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015462 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

