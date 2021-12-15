YooShi (YOOSHI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One YooShi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. YooShi has a market cap of $367.37 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YooShi has traded down 39.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,660.01 or 0.07824186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00076559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,772.58 or 0.99988101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002532 BTC.

About YooShi

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

