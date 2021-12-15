Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.64.

EDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 1st.

TSE:EDR traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.80. 181,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,863. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.43. The company has a market cap of C$818.21 million and a PE ratio of 17.95. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

