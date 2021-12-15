Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,983. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -112.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,160,000 after buying an additional 1,089,928 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 27.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 111.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 1,039,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

