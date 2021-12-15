Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$148.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 206,650 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.13, for a total transaction of C$32,264,727.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,359,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,829,202,732.77. Insiders sold 545,541 shares of company stock worth $83,477,721 in the last 90 days.

CNR stock traded up C$2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$164.59. 239,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$158.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$144.32. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$168.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8400005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.