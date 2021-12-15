FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Update

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,800 shares, an increase of 218.9% from the November 15th total of 91,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FedNat stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. 2,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14. FedNat has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.06). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 48.34%. The company had revenue of $65.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedNat will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in FedNat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in FedNat during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FedNat during the 2nd quarter worth $640,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in FedNat during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in FedNat during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

