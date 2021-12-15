First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. 12,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,724. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 468,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 68,507 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,456,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,998 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

