First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FTRI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. 12,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,724. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.20.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.