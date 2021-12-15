Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Up 3%

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $186.67 and last traded at $186.13. 1,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 284,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $258.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

