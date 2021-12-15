iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Down 93.3% in November

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 21,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$49.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 28,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,440. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

