Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 7%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price traded down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.07 and last traded at $57.30. 53,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,771,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. Bank of America increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -713.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.