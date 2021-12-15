Avast (LON:AVST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $618.80

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 618.80 ($8.18) and last traded at GBX 615.80 ($8.14), with a volume of 1959448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 612.80 ($8.10).

AVST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.99) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.69) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.27) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.69) price objective on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.47) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 531.67 ($7.03).

The company has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 581.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 554.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

