Avast (LON:AVST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $618.80

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 618.80 ($8.18) and last traded at GBX 615.80 ($8.14), with a volume of 1959448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 612.80 ($8.10).

AVST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.99) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.69) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.27) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.69) price objective on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.47) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 531.67 ($7.03).

The company has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 581.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 554.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Avast Company Profile (LON:AVST)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

