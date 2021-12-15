Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Trading 2.4% Higher

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $23.96. 4,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 303,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Canon had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Canon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Canon by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Canon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Canon by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Canon by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

