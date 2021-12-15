DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Down 5.6%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.56 and last traded at $31.67. 2,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,611,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

Get DLocal alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLO. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,219,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,720,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.