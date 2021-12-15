MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,982 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,903 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,369 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 161.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 31.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after purchasing an additional 891,827 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of MET stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

