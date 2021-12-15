JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Decreased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,857 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,569,000 after acquiring an additional 743,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $159.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $118.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

