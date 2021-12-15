Stephens Inc. AR Has $15.07 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 64,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock opened at $146.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $151.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.72 and a 200-day moving average of $143.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.