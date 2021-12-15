Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.93% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $13,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,305,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $185.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.74. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $151.74 and a 52 week high of $197.76.

