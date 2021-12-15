Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $93.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

