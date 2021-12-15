The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Trimmed by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 543,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $95,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.77 and its 200-day moving average is $172.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

