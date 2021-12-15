Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 8,153 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 481.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $605.73 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.45 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $644.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

