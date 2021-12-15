Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 34,632 Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,632 shares during the quarter. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 15.41% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SEIX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $25.42.

