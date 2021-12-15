Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 7,387 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,379,000.

Shares of BATS SMMD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.73. 39,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96.

