ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 506.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $91.26. The stock had a trading volume of 879,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,106. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average of $116.99. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

