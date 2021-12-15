Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,865,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,546,000 after purchasing an additional 35,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $386,828,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,703,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,595,000 after purchasing an additional 85,688 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.18. 216,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,535. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.48.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

