Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $145,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,375 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after purchasing an additional 287,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $358,360,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,517,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $289,453,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $278,217,000 after buying an additional 106,320 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,224,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

